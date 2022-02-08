Michigan football reportedly hiring Vanderbilt DC Jesse Minter as new defensive coordinator

Michigan Wolverines helmets in the bench area during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 20, 2021 in College Park, Maryland.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football is hiring Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to replace Mike Macdonald in the same position, according to multiple reports.

The move, which was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, comes about two weeks after Macdonald returned to the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald spent one season in Ann Arbor after coaching linebackers for Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John, in Baltimore.

The Wolverines are apparently turning to that same pipeline in 2022, as Minter worked under John Harabugh on the Ravens’ staff for four years before taking the Vanderbilt defensive coordinator job last season.

Michigan is hoping Minter’s familiarity with Macdonald’s defensive scheme will bolster continuity for a unit that lost most of its star power to the draft. Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson and fellow first-round draft prospects David Ojabo and Daxton Hill are difficult talents to replace, as are veteran leaders Josh Ross, Brad Hawkins and Vincent Gray.

Defensive tackle Chris Hinton also elected to enter the 2022 draft, leaving the Wolverines with only a handful of major contributors on defense: Mazi Smith, Jaylen Harrell, Mike Morris, Kris Jenkins, Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green, Mike Barrett, Rod Moore, D.J. Turner and Gemon Green.