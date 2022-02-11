Zingerman’s annual Jelly Bean Jump Up fundraiser returns to benefit SafeHouse Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Zingerman’s Community of Businesses is hosting its 7th annual fundraiser benefitting SafeHouse Center.

The Ann Arbor-based nonprofit organization advocates and provides resources for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in Washtenaw County.

Named after Jelly Bean, a corgi owned by Zingerman’s co-owner Ari Weinzweig, the month-long event runs Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 28. It features several ways to participate including canine calendars and specific shopping locations.

“Jelly Bean was the beloved corgi companion of Zingerman’s co-founder Ari Weinzweig, and during their 17 years together, they jogged past SafeHouse Center daily. Her loving personality modeled the kind of positive belief, hope, and generosity that SafeHouse Center is all about,” reads the fundraiser website.

Ann Arbor community members can make direct donations through the Jelly Bean Jump Up website, or drop off donations at Zingerman’s businesses and the Old National Bank on South State Street.

This Friday, the proceeds from Zingerman’s Mail Order Warehouse Shop, at 710 Phoenix Dr., will go towards the fundraiser.

Money made from the sale of Jelly Bean Jump Up calendars, which cost $20, will also go to SafeHouse Center.

The public can also make donations while shopping at the Ann Arbor Plum Market locations between Monday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 6. Those who donate will receive a bag of jelly beans as a thank you, according to the event website.

Learn more about the 2022 Jelly Bean Jump Up fundraiser here.