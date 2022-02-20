Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin coach in head after Michigan basketball loss in Madison

Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 23, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana.

MADISON, Wisc. – Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard struck a Wisconsin coach in the head during the handshake line after his team’s loss to the Badgers.

Howard appeared to be unhappy that Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard called a timeout in the final minute of the game despite holding a double-digit lead. Michigan’s bench players and starting point guard DeVante’ Jones were using a full-court press against the Badgers.

Then, after the final buzzer, Howard appeared to hesitate before getting into the handshake line. He tried to pass Gard in the line without speaking to him, but Gard held Howard back, video shows.

Howard and Gard exchanged words, and the situation escalated. Howard can be seen on video reaching past Gard and hitting a Badgers’ assistant coach on the top of the head.

Several players got involved in a scuffle afterwards, including Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams.

Michigan basketball lost the game 77-63 to fall to 14-11 on the season.