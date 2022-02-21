Condado Tacos Ann Arbor location to have tacos, margaritas and murals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ohio-based Condado Tacos is bringing its adventurous menu of tacos, tequila and margaritas to downtown Ann Arbor.

On Thursday, March 3, the Ohio-based company plans to open the doors to its 401 E. Liberty St. location at 11 a.m.

The first 100 visitors at the grand opening will get a free taco every week for a year for a “Year of Yum” and limited edition t-shirts. Free tacos will be given out with purchases and signature margaritas will be discounted to $5 all day, Condado Tacos officials said in a release.

Those who post photos to social media accounts using the eatery’s hashtag during the event, #condadoannarbor, will be entered into a $1,000 gift card contest. Extra rewards will be given to eaters who download the brand’s rewards application.

Condado Tacos Ann Arbor will host a menu of unique tacos, chips, margaritas, tequilas, different salsas and queso and a build-your-own-taco option. Tacos range in price from $3.85 to $5.50. Peep the menu here.

“The Condado Tacos team couldn’t be more excited to open our first restaurant in Ann Arbor, and bring crave-worthy tacos and margs to this artistic and vibrant community,” said Condado Tacos President and CEO Chris Artinian. “We often say Condado serves up ‘Enough Yum for Everyone’ and we feel that’s becoming truer in Michigan with the addition of our 30th restaurant in Ann Arbor next month, where our guests have embraced us since we first arrived there.”

A mural at the new Condado Tacos Ann Arbor opening March 3 at 401 E. Liberty St. (Condado Tacos)

Condado Tacos Ann Arbor will have floor-to-ceiling murals of iconic Ann Arbor scenes and themes painted by Detroit and Ann Arbor artists including Gary Horton, Tree Town Murals, Colin Wilson and Jason Abraham Smith.

Condado has three other metro Detroit locations, and a total of 30 locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

The Ann Arbor taco spot will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.