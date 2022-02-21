Where to find paczki in Ann Arbor this Fat Tuesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fat Tuesday is almost here and we’re ready for it! Bakeries and grocery stores around Tree Town are already preparing by accepting pre-orders for the annual jelly-filled holiday.

Paczki Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras, rolls around every year accompanied by its calorie-heavy treat.

One Paczki is actually called a paczek, but you can never have just one. The fried doughnuts are known for their Polish roots. More traditional styles contain fruit fillings but jellies, custards, creams and glazes have made their way (quite literally) into the holiday.

Regardless of what you call it, Paczki Day lands on Tuesday, March 1 this year--just in time for the mid-week slump.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for below, check out Washtenaw County hotspots for the Fat Tuesday delights like Dom Bakeries and Dimo’s Deli and Bakery.

Pick up some paczki here:

ARGUS FARM STOP

This year Fenton-based baking company Crust is supplying Argus Farm Stop with strawberry, lemon, berry, raspberry and chocolate cayenne paczki. Each costs $2.50 and can be added to grocery orders. Community members can mix and match flavors but need to get their orders in by Feb.23. Order here.

BIG CITY SMALL WORLD

Located on Miller Avenue, the downtown Ann Arbor bakery is offering 10 different flavors including cherry, chocolate, custard, lemon, prune, raspberry, strawberry and vanilla. Order by calling 734-668-7688. Check out the flavor list here.

ZINGERMAN’S BAKEHOUSE

Grab a box of Zingerman’s paczkis in flavors like lemon cream, sweet ricotta, raspberry jam, chocolate pudding and rose hip jam. Featured during the Zingerman’s Mardi Gras menu, which includes King Cake, each paczki costs $3.25 and can be ordered online or by calling 734-663-3400. Find the menu here.

IT’S A GOOD DAY DONUTS

Only a few pre-orders are left for packs of 6 traditional or vegan paczki (with nontraditional flavors) from Ypsilanti’s doughnut delivery family. Non-vegan flavors include Faygo Red Pop, Vernor’s and Sanders Bumpy Cake. Vegans can try out Germack Pistachio, Traverse City Tart Cherry and Better Made Potato Chips. Order for pick up at York in Ann Arbor here.

DJ’S BAKERY

DJ’s will have glazed lemon, apple, strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry paczki, according to a social media post. Cream and custard-filled paczki will be glazed with chocolate. Check for paczki updates on the bakery’s Facebook page and pick some up at 3031 Packard St.

PLUM MARKET

The Ann Arbor Plum Market stores are offering packs of 3, 6 or a dozen paczki ranging from $6.99-$25.99. The paczki will come from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck in flavors like apple, chocolate, custard, lemon, raspberry and strawberry. Place an order here by Feb. 27.

WASHTENAW DAIRY

Donut lovers of all types can stop by the dairy on Fat Tuesday to pick up orders of 6 or 12 paczki. Flavors include apple, chocolate cream, custard, lemon, prune and raspberry, according to a social media post. Each costs $2.50 ($15 for 6, $30 for 12). Call in orders by 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 at 734-662-3244.

A limited number will be available for walk-ins.