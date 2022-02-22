‘I am truly sorry’: Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspended rest of regular season

Following a 5-game suspension by the University of Michigan, the four words tonight from Juwan Howard, many thought, were a day late; I am truly sorry. Howard’s written statement also apologized to Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, who was on the receiving end of the slap in the handshake line, further enraging the situation.

ANN ARBOR – Following a five-game suspension by the University of Michigan, the four words Monday (Feb. 21) night from Juwan Howard, many thought, were a day late; I am truly sorry.

Howard’s written statement also apologized to Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, who was on the receiving end of the slap in the handshake line, further enraging the situation.

Reaction around the basketball world is mixed on the severity of the suspension, which allows Howard to come back for the postseason, starting with the Big Ten Tournament.

University of Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard remains in hot water Monday (Feb. 21) after striking an opposing coach at the end of Sunday's (Feb. 20) game against the Wisconsin Badgers. There have been calls for Howard to be fired, but more importantly, Howard has not apologized for what took place. You can use any reason you'd like, but this situation rises to a different level once a coach throws a punch, even an open-handed one.

“I feel it is fair and glad he wasn’t fired,” said Dick Vitale. “I hope he takes advantage of this and never ever allows himself to lose control of his emotions.”

There was no suspension for Wisconsin coach Greg Gard who initiated the physical contact with coach Howard whose intentions were to walk away.

Howard’s statement did not mention Gard but finished with him saying, “I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride. I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake, and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses! I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family, and the Michigan fans around the world.”

Phil Martelli will replace Howard during his five-game absence.