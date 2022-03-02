Ypsilanti man charged with animal cruelty after reports of emaciated dog

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man who allegedly left his dog tied to a door without food or water will be charged with animal cruelty and abandonment, according to the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV).

George Clark, of Ypsilanti, will be arraigned on Wednesday, March 16 after HSHV cruelty investigators received reports of a severely emaciated dog this past August.

The reports stated that the 1 year old black lab mix was in an apartment full of garbage, feces and urine, officials said.

According to the complaints against Clark, he intended to punish the animal for “making a mess in his apartment” and turned down offers of food and care.

The female dog had a wound hear her tail and was visibly underweight and unhealthy. She attempted to eat garbage and paper while being removed from the apartment, said HSHV.

The animal received two months of care from the Ann Arbor humane society and was adopted.

“We’re happy this had a good ending for the dog,” said HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf in a release. “But it could very easily have gone a different direction if people hadn’t stepped in when they did. Please remember how important your voice is for animals; they rely on our protection and need caring people willing to speak up for them.”

Humane Society of Huron Valley has a pet food bank, low cost veterinary care clinics, behavioral programs and emergency shelter for animals in need.

Those in the humane society’s service area can receive help by calling 734-662-5585.

“It’s also important to remember that having a pet is a huge responsibility. They offer us so much love and companionship, but it takes time, money, patience, and understanding to humanely care for another life. Please don’t get an animal companion if you are not in a situation that enables you to provide a loving home,” Hilgendorf said.

In February, another emaciated dog was found dead in Ypsilanti. The animal was found in a cage frozen to the ground near Village Grove apartments.

Those who suspect animal neglect or cruelty should call the HSHV cruelty hotline at 734-661-3512 or make a report online.