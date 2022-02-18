Humane Society of Huron Valley seeks tips about dead dog found in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Cruelty investigators are asking the community for tips relating to a dead dog found in a frozen cage near Share Road west of South Harris Road last weekend.

The emaciated animal, described as a black pit bull mix with a white stripe on his chest, was in a feces-lined crate in a small field.

Both dog and cage were likely put in the field on Saturday and were reported to Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, HSHV said.

“While we don’t yet have an official cause of death, this heartbreaking case gives us an opportunity to share some important reminders,” said HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf in a release. “Though it is still legal in Michigan to keep a dog outside when the temperature is dangerously cold, it can cause great suffering and even death. There is a bill in Michigan’s State House, HB 4784, that doesn’t ban dogs from being forced to live outside, but does create stricter rules to improve protection. Better laws make a difference.”

Ad

Those with information should call the organization’s Cruelty and Rescue Department at 734-661-3512 or report tips online.

“We also want to be sure folks know that HSHV has a variety of support services available to families in our community struggling to care for or feed their animals. We are here to help and prevent these types of tragedies,” said Hilgendorf.

The humane society has a pet food bank, low cost veterinary care clinics, behavioral programs and emergency shelter for animals in need.

Those in the humane society’s service area can receive help by calling 734-662-5585.

Find HSHV’s winter safety tips for animals here.