Ann Arbor’s Booksweet to host monthly book club for banned books

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Read forbidden books as part of Booksweet’s new Banned Book Club.

The Plymouth Road bookstore will host monthly in-person meetings for community members to discuss books that have been banned in some K-12 grade classrooms and libraries around the United States.

Teens and adults can join Banned Book Club host and Booksweet co-owner Shaun Manning for the first meeting on Friday, March 18, to talk about Pulitzer Prize-winning “Maus” by Art Spiegelman. The Holocaust graphic novel recently made the news when it was controversially removed from public school curriculum by Tennessee’s McMinn County School Board.

Other book club meetings will include “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian” by Sheman Alexie.

Meetings will be held between 8-9 p.m. on April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 18 and September 16.

The monthly book club will also raise money for the ACLU. Ten percent of the profits from the sale of the banned books will be donated in September during Booksweet’s Banned Book Week event.

Attendees must RSVP online, wear masks during the in-person events and will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Find more Banned Bookclub events on the Booksweet website.

Booksweet is at 1729 Plymouth Rd.