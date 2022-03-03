32º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Booksweet to host monthly book club for banned books

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Books, Reading, Bookclub, Booksweet, Ann Arbor Events, Community, Banned Books, ACLU, COVID-19, COVID 19
Booksweet at 1729 Plymouth Rd. in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Doug Coombe / Booksweet)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Read forbidden books as part of Booksweet’s new Banned Book Club.

The Plymouth Road bookstore will host monthly in-person meetings for community members to discuss books that have been banned in some K-12 grade classrooms and libraries around the United States.

Teens and adults can join Banned Book Club host and Booksweet co-owner Shaun Manning for the first meeting on Friday, March 18, to talk about Pulitzer Prize-winning “Maus” by Art Spiegelman. The Holocaust graphic novel recently made the news when it was controversially removed from public school curriculum by Tennessee’s McMinn County School Board.

Other book club meetings will include “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian” by Sheman Alexie.

Meetings will be held between 8-9 p.m. on April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 18 and September 16.

The monthly book club will also raise money for the ACLU. Ten percent of the profits from the sale of the banned books will be donated in September during Booksweet’s Banned Book Week event.

Attendees must RSVP online, wear masks during the in-person events and will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Find more Banned Bookclub events on the Booksweet website.

Booksweet is at 1729 Plymouth Rd.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email