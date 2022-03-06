Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation hiring for summer positions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Like working outdoors? The City of Ann Arbor’s Parks & Recreation Department is looking to fill available temporary summer positions at canoe liveries, camps, golf courses and pools around Tree Town.
Hourly pay ranges from $15-$23 depending on the position.
Community members can apply online through the city’s A2 Jobs website.
Positions include:
- lifeguard
- swim coach
- outreach assistant
- field coordinator
- program instructor
- day camp counselor
- swim instructor
- camp director
- cashier
- gold course turf specialist
- canoe livery attendants
- river camp instructor
- golf course ranger
- gold cart operator
Find a full list of summer positions here.
