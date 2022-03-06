45º
wdiv logo

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation hiring for summer positions

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation, Jobs, Summer, Summer Job, Nature, Summer Camp, Outdoors, Jobs 4 You, Recreation, Golf, Huron Hills Golf Course, Leslie Park Golf Course, Gallup Canoe Livery, Argo Canoe Livery, Mack Indoor Pool, Swim Instructor, Swimming, Veterans Memorial Park, Buhr Park
Veterans Memorial Park Pool in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Like working outdoors? The City of Ann Arbor’s Parks & Recreation Department is looking to fill available temporary summer positions at canoe liveries, camps, golf courses and pools around Tree Town.

Hourly pay ranges from $15-$23 depending on the position.

Community members can apply online through the city’s A2 Jobs website.

Positions include:

  • lifeguard
  • swim coach
  • outreach assistant
  • field coordinator
  • program instructor
  • day camp counselor
  • swim instructor
  • camp director
  • cashier
  • gold course turf specialist
  • canoe livery attendants
  • river camp instructor
  • golf course ranger
  • gold cart operator

Find a full list of summer positions here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email