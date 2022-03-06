Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation hiring for summer positions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Like working outdoors? The City of Ann Arbor’s Parks & Recreation Department is looking to fill available temporary summer positions at canoe liveries, camps, golf courses and pools around Tree Town.

Hourly pay ranges from $15-$23 depending on the position.

Community members can apply online through the city’s A2 Jobs website.

Positions include:

lifeguard

swim coach

outreach assistant

field coordinator

program instructor

day camp counselor

swim instructor

camp director

cashier

gold course turf specialist

canoe livery attendants

river camp instructor

golf course ranger

gold cart operator

Find a full list of summer positions here.