Man shot by unknown assailant in Pittsfield Township on Friday

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Pittsfield Township man was shot in the left leg by an unknown assailant just before 3 p.m. on Friday, police said.

In a release, officials said that that 32-year-old man had allegedly been visiting a home on the 600 block of West Michigan Avenue when he was shot by an unknown man wearing a mask.

The injury was not life-threatening and police performed medical aid at the scene. The shot man was taken to the hospital and later released.

There are no indications that the public is in danger and the incident is still under investigation, police said.

Those with information should contact Pittsfield Township Police Department through a confidential TIP line at 734-822-4958, through the department’s front desk line at 734-822-4911 or at 734-994-2911.