Poole party takes over Denver Thursday night as former Wolverine splashes in final moments

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, right, is congratulated by guard Stephen Curry after hitting a 3-point-basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Jordan Poole shined in Denver Thursday (March 10) night as his Golden State Warriors defeated the Nuggets 113-102 in Mile High.

In 34 minutes of action, Poole chipped in 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, shooting 8-13 from the field and going 4-7 from deep.

When Poole was on the floor, Golden State outscored the Nuggets by 29 points. When he rested, the Nuggets outscored the Warriors by 18 points, so let’s just say his plus/minus was critical in helping his team to victory.

Leading 104-102 with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter, superstar guard Stephen Curry hit Poole with an incredible assist for a corner three-pointer to put the Warriors up five.

Poole party in Denver part one. pic.twitter.com/jsIlxYXUN7 — Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) March 11, 2022

His three-pointer on the next possession drove the stake through the hearts of the Denver faithful as he dragged them to the deep end.

Jordan Poole’s game-sealing three dragged the Denver Nuggets faithful to the deep end. pic.twitter.com/gZxiWNWok4 — Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) March 11, 2022

Poole was mic’d up during the game, which should have been a telling sign that he was bound for glory, as he shines typically under the bright lights.

According to Stat Muse, In his last five games, Poole is averaging 23.8 points per game, with 5.8 assists while shooting 61.1% from the field, 59% from three (7.8 attempts), and 88.9% from the charity stripe. He’s plus-43 in his previous two games.

Poole’s play has been tremendous thus far, but why are we so surprised by his performance?

It is March, and Michigan basketball fans (although they’re a current bubble team to make the NCAA Tournament), have seen signs of greatness since he hit the shot of shots in 2018 vs. Houston to send the men in maize to an eventual national championship appearance.

"AND IT GOES FOR THE WIN!"



Jordan Poole's game-winner for @umichbball was unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/nZVD1gOiBg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 3, 2022

After the game, Poole spoke to the media about how the team prepared him for moments such as the one he faced Thursday night.

“It was a pretty good game; it felt good,” Poole said. “Just making some good plays down the stretch. It felt pretty good being able to step up and be ready for the moment and just kind of step up to the level of our teammates, man, like Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson). We just executed down the stretch, and it was huge to get a big-time win against a good team on the road.”