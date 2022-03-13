Here’s the schedule for Hash Bash 2022

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year, pro-cannabis groups will gather at the University of Michigan Diag for the return on the in-person Hash Bash event on Saturday, April 2.

Held annually since 1972, the 50th-anniversary event will highlight the cannabis industry, marijuana legislation and cannabis activism.

Hash Bash organizers told MLive that this year’s speakers include advocate John Sinclair, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor) and other local activists. The speakers list has not been finalized.

Like every year, musical acts will entertain the thousands of individuals anticipated to participate.

Hash Bash went virtual in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; however, a “smoke-in” protest was held last year by hundreds of people protesting state and federal marijuana laws despite the push for a digital Hash Bash.

Ad

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, April 1

Hash Bash Cup: 3 p.m.-3 a.m.

Those wanting to get a jump start on the festivities can take part in the Hash Bash Cup at the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Tickets to the event, which runs between April 1-3, cost $50-$80 with VIP tickets and vendor spaces available.

Saturday, April 2

Monroe Street Fair: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The annual shopping event will run concurrently with the 2022 Hash Bash. In 2022, it will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Ann Arbor Hash Bash: Noon

The free event will be held at the University of Michigan Diag.

Hash Bash Afterparty with MacPodz: 7 p.m.