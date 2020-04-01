Get high together - but separate - at the first-ever digital Hash Bash in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, celebrate Hash Bash from the comfort of your own couch during the first digital Hash Bash on Saturday.

The free, annual cannabis celebration will begin at “High Noon” with an introduction from Nick Zettell, head of the Hash Bash committee. The introduction will be followed by two-and-a-half hours of talks about different aspects of cannabis and cannabis education. Music will follow the talks.

Speakers for the digital event include cannabis breeder DJ Short, High Times senior cultivation editor Danny Danko, State Senator Jeff Irwin, State House Representative Yousef Rabhi, and Marijuana law attorney Matt Abel.

According to a statement from the organizers, the digital Hash Bash is being done in recognition of Adam Brook, known as Mr. Hash Bash, who emceed Hash Bash for 20 years. The digital event is dedicated to John Sinclair, who started the annual celebration in 1972.

Hash Bash can be watched through PlanetGreenTreesTV.com, or HypedUpLiveSessions.com

The annual cannabis celebration was canceled due to safety concerns about the novel coronavirus. It is usually held on the University of Michigan Diag in downtown Ann Arbor.

