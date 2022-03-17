69º
Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra brings movie magic to Michigan Theater on Saturday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Cellist Benjamin Francisco performs at the Michigan Theater. (Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, audiences at the Michigan Theater will enjoy musical favorites from blockbuster movies courtesy of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

The Tree Town-based orchestra is returning to the historic Ann Arbor theater at 8 p.m. to play a collection of magical movie scores from films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. and The Lion King.

Costumes are encouraged, according to the event site.

Tickets range from $10-$35 with discounts available for students and young children. Find tickets here.

Attendees will need to wear masks and show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within three days of the concert.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.

