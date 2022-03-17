Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra brings movie magic to Michigan Theater on Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, audiences at the Michigan Theater will enjoy musical favorites from blockbuster movies courtesy of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

The Tree Town-based orchestra is returning to the historic Ann Arbor theater at 8 p.m. to play a collection of magical movie scores from films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. and The Lion King.

Costumes are encouraged, according to the event site.

Tickets range from $10-$35 with discounts available for students and young children. Find tickets here.

Attendees will need to wear masks and show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within three days of the concert.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.