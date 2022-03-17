69º
University of Michigan College of Pharmacy hosts safe medication disposal event

Event scheduled for March 29

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan’s College of Pharmacy is hosting an event for people to safely dispose of unused and expired medications.

Students have collected almost two tons of medication at these types of events previously, keeping potentially harmful substances out of water and landfills, and off the streets.

Sharps and sharp containers are accepted.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 29 at two separate locations:

  • Ingalls Mall on North Washington Street -- across from Rackham Auditorium
  • University of Michigan Health System -- the triangle area between University Hospital, Mott Children’s Hospital and the Taubman Health Care Center

Masks and social distancing will be required at both locations.

