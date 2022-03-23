Ann Arbor ranked among top dog friendly cities in United States

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town has gone to the dogs!

Ann Arbor is now the 11th most dog-friendly city in the country, according to a new list by Rocket Homes.

The Detroit-based real estate company’s “15 Most Dog-Friendly Cities” list looked at 150 metro areas around the U.S. using rankings from BestPlaces.net.

Each metro area was ranked based on several factors including the number of pet stores, veterinarians, off-leash dog parks, walking trails and green spaces available. Restrictions for certain breeds of dogs in metro areas, as well as within states, were also considered.

Cities with breed bans were filtered out, said Rocket Homes’ Lauren Nowacki.

According to the list, Ann Arbor’s walking paths, hiking trails and dog-friendly restaurants, like Grizzly Peak Brewing Company, make it a great place for man’s best friend.

Here are the top 15 dog-friendly U.S. cities: