39º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor ranked among top dog friendly cities in United States

Four-legged friends don’t have a ruff life in this Michigan city

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Pets, Animals, Dogs, Rocket Homes, Local, Community
Photo | Pixabay

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town has gone to the dogs!

Ann Arbor is now the 11th most dog-friendly city in the country, according to a new list by Rocket Homes.

The Detroit-based real estate company’s “15 Most Dog-Friendly Cities” list looked at 150 metro areas around the U.S. using rankings from BestPlaces.net.

Each metro area was ranked based on several factors including the number of pet stores, veterinarians, off-leash dog parks, walking trails and green spaces available. Restrictions for certain breeds of dogs in metro areas, as well as within states, were also considered.

Cities with breed bans were filtered out, said Rocket Homes’ Lauren Nowacki.

According to the list, Ann Arbor’s walking paths, hiking trails and dog-friendly restaurants, like Grizzly Peak Brewing Company, make it a great place for man’s best friend.

Read: Your guide to dog-friendly spots in Ann Arbor

Here are the top 15 dog-friendly U.S. cities:

  1. Portland, Maine
  2. Eugene, Oregon
  3. Fort Collins, Colorado
  4. Ventura, California
  5. Asheville, North Carolina
  6. Portland, Oregon
  7. Canton, Ohio
  8. Ormond Beach, Florida
  9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  10. Stamford, Connecticut
  11. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  12. San Diego, California
  13. Santa Barbara, California
  14. Sarasota, Florida
  15. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email