Colin Kaepernick to serve as honorary captain for Michigan football spring game

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Colin Kaepernick, who played quarterback for Jim Harbaugh in the NFL, will serve as an honorary captain during the Michigan football spring game this weekend.

“Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game, Colin Kaepernick,” the team’s official twitter account posted.

Kaepernick, 34, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2016. Many believe teams won’t sign him because he began the trend of kneeling for the National Anthem due to social justice issues. He sued the NFL on accusations that teams were actively refusing to sign him because of his silent protests, and a settlement was reached in 2019.

During the first four years of his NFL career, from 2011-2014, Kaepernick played in 48 games for Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers. He completed 60.1% of his passes during that time, throwing for 8,415 yards, 50 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

He also rushed for 1,576 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Kaepernick had a 25-14 record as a starting quarterback with Harbaugh as his coach. Following Harbaugh’s departure for Michigan after 2014, Kaepernick went 3-16 the next two seasons.

The Wolverines are coming off a 12-2 season that included a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff appearance. On Saturday, fans will get their first look at the team since the loss to Georgia in the New Year’s Eve semifinal.