Ann Arbor YMCA hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the month of April in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The clinic will take place at the Y’s downtown location at 400 W. Washington Street.

All clinics are free and open to the public and are part of the Ann Arbor YMCA’s efforts to support communities in both Washtenaw and southern Livingston County during the pandemic, according to a release.

Each clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children over the age of five and individuals age 50 and older seeking a second booster are also welcome.

Individuals who attend the clinics who are not members of the Ann Arbor YMCA must bring photo identification. Those who receive a vaccination will receive a free day pass to use the YMCA’s facilities.

Those interested in attending a clinic are asked to pre-register, though registration is not required. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Here are the upcoming clinic dates and times:

Monday, April 11: 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, April 16: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

To register, visit www.annarborymca.org/vaccine-clinic.