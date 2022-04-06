New transportation app aims to improve access across Washtenaw County

CHELSEA, Mich. – A new mobile app is hoping to bridge gaps in transportation throughout Washtenaw County.

Launched by the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express, or WAVE, and mobility solutions company MUVE, the application features rider on-demand bookings, fixed route scheduling, dispatch mapping and driver in-bus real-time information updates.

“By collaborating with MUVE, we can now support our community’s options for e-reservations on both door-to-door and accessible fixed route transit,” WAVE’s executive director Julia Roberts said in a release.

“Along with the on-boarding of additional drivers, this new technology lets us now offer a more user-friendly service and try extended weekday demand-responsive service hours, both earlier in the mornings and later in the afternoons, throughout our area.”

According to MUVE’s website, users can do the following with the app:

Specify accessibility needs for themselves or their loved ones, for a safe and affordable mobility experience.

Easily book on-demand, or schedule accessible trips, with door-to-door, arm-to-arm assistance, with drivers trained for sensitivity awareness and able to assist users of all abilities.

Be part of incredible community events and social inclusion initiatives.

Tag accessible locations and help your community.

“Working in conjunction with WAVE, we’ve been able to create an elevated mobility standard for Washtenaw County that improves access, reliability, and inclusivity in transportation solutions for people of all abilities,” MUVE co-founder and technology lead Anthony W. Shannon said in a release.

“This is a great example of how strategic alignment, breakthrough technology, and partnerships between public and private entities can help communities innovate their mobility ecosystems.”

The GO MUVE app is available to download on iOS and Android.