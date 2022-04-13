Ann Arbor Police Department hiring officers, cadets

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department is continuing its spring hiring push for officers and cadets.

The department will be holding a recruiting webinar on April 27 at 3 p.m. to provide more information about the positions and to answer prospective candidates’ questions.

To join Zoom session, click here.

WE ARE HIRING for both cadets & police officers. Postings are scheduled to close May 8th. We'll host another recruiting webinar on Wednesday, April 27th at 3pm. Please visit the careers tab on our site for the application links and more info. https://t.co/R59A05jPyn pic.twitter.com/gvSdpTfKEl — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) April 12, 2022

According to AAPD’s website, the department is full-service and spans multiple units, which include:

Uniform patrol

Detective section

Metro SWAT

Hostage negotiation team

Under water search and rescue

Polygraph

Computer forensics

Traffic services unit

K9

Motorcycle and bicycle patrols

Community engagement unit

For more details and to apply for an officer position, click here.

For more details and to apply for a cadet position, click here.