Ann Arbor Police Department hiring officers, cadets

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department is continuing its spring hiring push for officers and cadets.
The department will be holding a recruiting webinar on April 27 at 3 p.m. to provide more information about the positions and to answer prospective candidates’ questions.
To join Zoom session, click here.
According to AAPD’s website, the department is full-service and spans multiple units, which include:
- Uniform patrol
- Detective section
- Metro SWAT
- Hostage negotiation team
- Under water search and rescue
- Polygraph
- Computer forensics
- Traffic services unit
- K9
- Motorcycle and bicycle patrols
- Community engagement unit
For more details and to apply for an officer position, click here.
For more details and to apply for a cadet position, click here.