Ann Arbor Police Department hiring officers, cadets

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Police detail for a U-M home football game in Sept. 2017 (Photo: Ann Arbor Police Department)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department is continuing its spring hiring push for officers and cadets.

The department will be holding a recruiting webinar on April 27 at 3 p.m. to provide more information about the positions and to answer prospective candidates’ questions.

To join Zoom session, click here.

According to AAPD’s website, the department is full-service and spans multiple units, which include:

  • Uniform patrol
  • Detective section
  • Metro SWAT
  • Hostage negotiation team
  • Under water search and rescue
  • Polygraph
  • Computer forensics
  • Traffic services unit
  • K9
  • Motorcycle and bicycle patrols
  • Community engagement unit

For more details and to apply for an officer position, click here.

For more details and to apply for a cadet position, click here.

