New partner named at Zingerman’s Bakehouse in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Bakehouse has announced a new co-managing partner.

Jaison Restrick has joined forces with longtime managing partner Amy Emberling to lead the business.

The Bakehouse falls under the umbrella of the Zingerman’s Community of Businesses, which practices shared ownership.

“We built this model with the belief that power and ownership should be shared, not hoarded,” reads a recent statement from Zingerman’s. “Ownership is now spread more deeply and widely throughout the organization and into our community.”

Restrick has a long history with the Bakehouse. The 41-year-old began working there at the age of 17 for a summer job and has worked in virtually every part of the business ever since, from baking, delivering, working retail and wholesale to customer service and staff development.

“In joining Amy as a second managing partner at the Bakehouse, Jaison is making our hopes into an inspiring reality,” Zingerman’s co-founder Ari Weinzweig said in a statement. “He’s already contributed enormously over the two decades working here, and I’m honored to have seen his leadership presence grow so beautifully.”

Ad

Restrick’s appointment comes on the heels of Bakehouse co-founder and former managing partner Frank Carollo’s retirement in 2021, who said the “future of the bakery is very bright” in Jaison and Amy’s hands.

Read: A chat with Frank Carollo and Amy Emberling of Zingerman’s Bakehouse

“I look forward to working closely with Amy while I continue to learn, strengthen my leadership skills, and maintain the remarkable culture we already have,” Restrick said in a release.

Zingerman’s Bakehouse was established in 1992, ten years after Weinzweig and Paul Saginaw founded Zingerman’s Delicatessen.

Zingerman’s Bakehouse is located at 3711 Plaza Dr. For more information, visit www.zingermansbakehouse.com.