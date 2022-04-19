Eastern Michigan University hosting final COVID-19 vaccine clinic of semester on Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members are welcome to visit Eastern Michigan University’s final COVID-19 vaccine clinic of the semester on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The walk-in clinic will be located in Ballroom A inside EMU’s Student Center and free parking will be available on site.

Individuals age 12 and up can choose to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. In addition to first and second doses, first and second boosters will also be available for eligible attendees. In order to receive a vaccination dose, all guests must bring their physical vaccine card or an image or their card on their mobile phone.

“Eastern believes that we have a commitment to serve our community on the campus and around the county, and providing these clinics is one way to show our commitment,” assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students, Ellen Gold, said in a statement.

The clinic is offered in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. To date, Eastern has administered more than 700 doses of the vaccine with MDHHS.

“It has been a great partnership for Eastern and the State,” Gold said in a release. “MDHHS brings in a team of intake processors and vaccinators, and we provide the site, volunteers, and marketing of the clinics. We have developed an effective vaccination process and people that leave after getting their vaccination have been very complimentary.”

For more information, visit www.emich.edu/emusafe/get-a-vaccine.