University of Michigan: Campus COVID cases declining, still at ‘elevated plateau level’

ANN ARBOR – COVID cases decreased on University of Michigan’s campus as students began their final exams, according to school officials.

On Wednesday, the school announced a decrease in cases compared to the previous week, but remarked that cases remain at an “elevated plateau level.”

As with many of the cases reported on campus over the last several months, the majority of individuals who test positive are experiencing mild symptoms.

Community members are urged to continue to stay home if sick, wearing face masks around others, getting the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters when eligible and getting tested following exposures or prior to attending social activities.

As of April 20, Quarantine & Isolation Housing was at 28.1% occupancy.

Heading into the spring and summer, all members of the university community will be required to have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations. This includes students, faculty and staff.

The masking requirement in classrooms and on university buses will be evaluated by the Campus Health Response Committee, which will provide an update before the start of the spring term on May 3.

Additionally, campus response metrics were no longer being met during the week starting April 18.

For more information, visit U-M’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard.