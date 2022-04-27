University of Michigan to drop mask mandate for indoor spaces

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan will soon make face masks optional for indoor spaces on campus, including classrooms and on U-M buses, according to an announcement sent out to the school community on Wednesday.

The move will go into effect on Monday, May 2, before the spring and summer terms begin.

Masks will still be required to be worn in certain settings, including at COVID-19 testing sites and in patient care areas within Michigan Medicine, University Health Service and the Dental School.

“The policy is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid-19 community level guidance which provides a measure of the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and healthcare systems in addition to current case activity to allow communities to make decisions on mitigation measures as appropriate for their area,” read the email.

U-M still encourages mask use to mitigate the spread of the virus, officials said.

The policy will go into effect on all three campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint and will apply to all students, faculty, staff and visitors. Off-campus properties controlled by the university will also have optional masking as of May 2.

Individuals who test positive for COVID or who have a known exposure are still required to wear a face covering for 10 days around others, officials said.

According to the announcement, individuals are exempt from wearing a face mask at U-M properties when they are: