Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2022 wellness series

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its Retreat series for the 2022 season.
The series features nightly fitness sessions at 5 p.m. outdoors. The classes are free to join and feature yoga, Zumba, Garba and other workouts taught by local fitness instructors on the lawn of the Power Center.
Here’s the full Retreat series schedule:
- Friday, June 10: Argentine Tango with Matthew Keating. Learn more
- Saturday, June 11: Ita Yoga Studio - Ashtanga Short Form. Learn more
- Sunday, June 12 & Sunday, July 3: Marty Betts - All Levels Vinyasa. Learn more
- Tuesday, June 14: Ann Arbor Center for Mindfulness (AACFM) - Introduction to Mindfulness. Learn more
- Wednesday, June 15: Fit2Live - Crossfit. Learn more
- Thursday, June 16: The Barre Code - Full Body Workout. Learn more
- Friday, June 17: Wu’s Tai Chi Chuan Academy - Wu Style Tai Chi. Learn more
- Saturday, June 18: 3N1 Fitness - Hybrid HIIT Class. Learn more
- Sunday, June 19: Nia Soulful Movement. Learn more
- Tuesday, June 21: Garba360 - Garba Lesson. Learn more
- Wednesday, June 22: Zumba Fitness with Carol Chan-Groening. Learn more
- Thursday, June 23: Swing Dance with Louise Tamres. Learn more
- Friday, June 24: Jazzercise Saline Come Dancing. Learn more
- Saturday, June 25: World Dance Workout. Learn more
- Sunday, June 26: Miraya Fit - Bombay Jam® with Mukta. Learn more
- Tuesday, June 28: Saline ATA Martial Arts - X-Fusion Kickboxing. Learn more
- Wednesday, June 29: Acroyoga with Jim Gilligan. Learn more
- Thursday, June 30: Zumba® Fitness with Sheila May. Learn more
- Friday, July 1: SPENGA Ann Arbor. Learn more
- Saturday, July 2: Ita Yoga Studio - Ashtanga Short Form. Learn more
The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is a beloved annual event that takes over Ingalls Mall at the University of Michigan for three weeks in the summer.
It features more than 200 events and draws an audience of more than 80,000 people, according to a release. All events are free except for an indoor ticketed series.
Dates for Top of the Park for 2022 are June 10-July 3.
For more information, visit www.a2sf.org.