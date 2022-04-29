Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2022 wellness series

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its Retreat series for the 2022 season.

The series features nightly fitness sessions at 5 p.m. outdoors. The classes are free to join and feature yoga, Zumba, Garba and other workouts taught by local fitness instructors on the lawn of the Power Center.

Here’s the full Retreat series schedule:

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is a beloved annual event that takes over Ingalls Mall at the University of Michigan for three weeks in the summer.

It features more than 200 events and draws an audience of more than 80,000 people, according to a release. All events are free except for an indoor ticketed series.

Dates for Top of the Park for 2022 are June 10-July 3.

Each season features a progressive mix of over 200 events showcasing local, national, and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.

For more information, visit www.a2sf.org.