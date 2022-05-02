53º

All About Ann Arbor

Huron River Day returns to Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park on May 15

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Kayakers on the Huron River (Photo: Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – The annual Huron River Day celebration will be back at Gallup Park on Sunday, May 15.

The festival features free river activities for the whole family from noon to 4 p.m.

Enjoy educational river exhibits from local organizations, children’s activities including a scavenger hunt with prizes, music and food trucks. Canoe and kayaks will be available to rent at a discounted rate of $5. If you ride your bike to the event, boat rentals are free of charge. Stand-up paddle boarding will also be available.

Other kids’ activities include water squirting lessons and encounters with live animals from the Leslie Science & Nature Center.

Here’s the lineup for the live music performances throughout the day:

  • Noon - Hullabaloo
  • 1:30 p.m. - Joe Reilly
  • 3 p.m. - Kat Steih
  • 3:30 p.m. - NZ Teen Band

For the event, the city of Ann Arbor has designed 2022 Huron River Day T-shirts and a tote bag. To make a purchase, click here.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/HRD.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Road.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

