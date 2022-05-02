Huron River Day returns to Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park on May 15

ANN ARBOR – The annual Huron River Day celebration will be back at Gallup Park on Sunday, May 15.

The festival features free river activities for the whole family from noon to 4 p.m.

Enjoy educational river exhibits from local organizations, children’s activities including a scavenger hunt with prizes, music and food trucks. Canoe and kayaks will be available to rent at a discounted rate of $5. If you ride your bike to the event, boat rentals are free of charge. Stand-up paddle boarding will also be available.

Other kids’ activities include water squirting lessons and encounters with live animals from the Leslie Science & Nature Center.

Here’s the lineup for the live music performances throughout the day:

Noon - Hullabaloo

1:30 p.m. - Joe Reilly

3 p.m. - Kat Steih

3:30 p.m. - NZ Teen Band

For the event, the city of Ann Arbor has designed 2022 Huron River Day T-shirts and a tote bag. To make a purchase, click here.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/HRD.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Road.