Halloween in May? Spooky craft fair headed to Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Jack-o'-lantern (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s never too early to get ready for spooky season.

On Saturday, May 21, the Halfway To Halloween Vendor & Craft Show will take over the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors and artists will sell Halloween costumes, props, oddities and macabre or haunted-related crafts alongside custom artwork at the free event.

More than 120 vendors and food trucks are expected at the event, which will follow CDC and State of Michigan guidelines, says the event’s social media page.

The Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds is at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

