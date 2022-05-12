Ann Arbor named third best US city for remote work

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Working from home is great, and remote workers in Tree Town are living the good life.
A new study from Teamwork has named the southeastern Michigan city as the third best city in the United States for those working remotely.
Teamwork, a project management platform, looked at publically available data tracking cost of living, transportation, climate, cost of meals and salary.
The platform found that while the average cost of living is $1,718.85, Ann Arbor’s moderate monthly costs for internet, gym memberships and the cost of an inexpensive meal balanced things out.
Averages costs for things like a ticket to a movie, a three-course meal for two and the cost of a beer were $11, $60 and $4, respectively. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment near the city center, on average, costs $1,407.14 and the average local salary is $5,677.43.
Weather was also factored into a city’s ranking. Despite being in snowy Michigan, Tree Town only averages 137 rainy days a year and 2,681 hours of sunshine (around 112 days worth) per year.
Take a look at the top 10 best cities for remote work:
|City
|Average monthly salary
|Average cost of living score
|Salary/Cost of living index
|Cheyenne, WY
|$5,166.67
|$1,088.95
|.21
|Huntington, WV
|$3,500.00
|$1,032.47
|.29
|Ann Arbor, MI
|$5,677.43
|$1,718.85
|.30
|Columbus, OH
|$4,880.46
|$1,510.88
|.31
|Dallas, TX
|$6,029.85
|$1,867.05
|.31
|Little Rock, AR
|$3,380.74
|$1,075.26
|.32
|Jacksonville, FL
|$4,580.38
|$1,529.02
|.33
|Buffalo, NY
|$3,933.33
|$1,345.92
|.34
|Albuquerque, NM
|$3,602.19
|$1,252.91
|.35
|Burlington, VT
|$5,083.33
|$1,771.29
|.35
