Ann Arbor named third best US city for remote work

Students attend the first home game of the season on Sept. 9, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Working from home is great, and remote workers in Tree Town are living the good life.

A new study from Teamwork has named the southeastern Michigan city as the third best city in the United States for those working remotely.

Teamwork, a project management platform, looked at publically available data tracking cost of living, transportation, climate, cost of meals and salary.

The platform found that while the average cost of living is $1,718.85, Ann Arbor’s moderate monthly costs for internet, gym memberships and the cost of an inexpensive meal balanced things out.

Averages costs for things like a ticket to a movie, a three-course meal for two and the cost of a beer were $11, $60 and $4, respectively. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment near the city center, on average, costs $1,407.14 and the average local salary is $5,677.43.

Weather was also factored into a city’s ranking. Despite being in snowy Michigan, Tree Town only averages 137 rainy days a year and 2,681 hours of sunshine (around 112 days worth) per year.

Ad

Take a look at the top 10 best cities for remote work:

City Average monthly salary Average cost of living score Salary/Cost of living index Cheyenne, WY $5,166.67 $1,088.95 .21 Huntington, WV $3,500.00 $1,032.47 .29 Ann Arbor, MI $5,677.43 $1,718.85 .30 Columbus, OH $4,880.46 $1,510.88 .31 Dallas, TX $6,029.85 $1,867.05 .31 Little Rock, AR $3,380.74 $1,075.26 .32 Jacksonville, FL $4,580.38 $1,529.02 .33 Buffalo, NY $3,933.33 $1,345.92 .34 Albuquerque, NM $3,602.19 $1,252.91 .35 Burlington, VT $5,083.33 $1,771.29 .35

Check out more rankings here.