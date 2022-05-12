66º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor named third best US city for remote work

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Students attend the first home game of the season on Sept. 9, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Working from home is great, and remote workers in Tree Town are living the good life.

A new study from Teamwork has named the southeastern Michigan city as the third best city in the United States for those working remotely.

Teamwork, a project management platform, looked at publically available data tracking cost of living, transportation, climate, cost of meals and salary.

The platform found that while the average cost of living is $1,718.85, Ann Arbor’s moderate monthly costs for internet, gym memberships and the cost of an inexpensive meal balanced things out.

Averages costs for things like a ticket to a movie, a three-course meal for two and the cost of a beer were $11, $60 and $4, respectively. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment near the city center, on average, costs $1,407.14 and the average local salary is $5,677.43.

Weather was also factored into a city’s ranking. Despite being in snowy Michigan, Tree Town only averages 137 rainy days a year and 2,681 hours of sunshine (around 112 days worth) per year.

Take a look at the top 10 best cities for remote work:

CityAverage monthly salaryAverage cost of living scoreSalary/Cost of living index
Cheyenne, WY$5,166.67$1,088.95.21
Huntington, WV$3,500.00$1,032.47.29
Ann Arbor, MI$5,677.43$1,718.85.30
Columbus, OH$4,880.46$1,510.88.31
Dallas, TX$6,029.85$1,867.05.31
Little Rock, AR$3,380.74$1,075.26.32
Jacksonville, FL$4,580.38$1,529.02.33
Buffalo, NY$3,933.33$1,345.92.34
Albuquerque, NM$3,602.19$1,252.91.35
Burlington, VT$5,083.33$1,771.29.35

