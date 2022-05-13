Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID community level

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County was moved back to a “high” COVID risk category on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washtenaw joins five other Metro Detroit counties in the high risk category as more counties are emerging as high spread areas around the state.

The CDC recommends mask wearing indoors in public locations at this risk level, which carries high potential to put a strain on the local health care system and a high risk of severe illness.

Cloth masks are not recommended in areas of high transmission. Instead, multilayer surgical, N95 and KN95 are recommended by health officials.

Read: CDC recommends masks in Metro Detroit due to ‘high’ COVID spread

“People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should definitely wear a mask,” reads a release on the Washtenaw County Health Department’s website.

Ad

The Health Department encourages all community members to get vaccinated if over the age of five, seek testing in the case of exposure or if you are feeling ill, as well as before and after travel and gatherings.

For more information, click here.