YMCA Ann Arbor to host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town residents can get free COVID-19 vaccinations at three clinics at Ann Arbor YMCA’s downtown location, 400 W. Washington St., this week.

The first clinic was held on Monday, with two others planned for Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Each clinic will have the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Doses for children ages 5 and older, along with booster doses and second booster doses will be available.

Clinic attendees who are not members of the Ann Arbor YMCA must bring photo identification. Free day passes to the YMCA’s facilities will be given to community members who go to the clinics, according to a release.

Pre-registration is recommended but walk-in appointments will be accepted.

Register at https://www.annarborymca.org/vaccine-clinic.