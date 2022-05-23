Ann Arbor Art Center offering summer classes for all ages in brand-new space

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center has opened registration to the general public for its summer art classes.

From teen wheelthrowing, date night on the wheel to family screen printing, the art center has programming for people of all ages.

The center just opened its brand-new 1,200-square-foot A2AC Gallery, which also features updated studio spaces.

Summer art classes include:

Teen Studio: Intro to Drawing

Watercolor Monoprints

Family Fridays: Polymer Clay Animals

Beginning Jewelry & Metalsmithing

Intro to Drawing with Charcoal

Thrown Together: Parent and Child Clay

Simple Ring Making

Date Night Screen Printing

Hammered Metal Bangles

Classes and workshops range from $35 to $280. According to the art center, vaccination against COVID-19 and face masks are encouraged but not required when attending events.

To see the full list of classes and their descriptions, click here.