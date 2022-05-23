60º

Ann Arbor Art Center offering summer classes for all ages in brand-new space

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Two people use a pottery wheel. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center has opened registration to the general public for its summer art classes.

From teen wheelthrowing, date night on the wheel to family screen printing, the art center has programming for people of all ages.

The center just opened its brand-new 1,200-square-foot A2AC Gallery, which also features updated studio spaces.

Summer art classes include:

  • Teen Studio: Intro to Drawing
  • Watercolor Monoprints
  • Family Fridays: Polymer Clay Animals
  • Beginning Jewelry & Metalsmithing
  • Intro to Drawing with Charcoal
  • Thrown Together: Parent and Child Clay
  • Simple Ring Making
  • Date Night Screen Printing
  • Hammered Metal Bangles

Classes and workshops range from $35 to $280. According to the art center, vaccination against COVID-19 and face masks are encouraged but not required when attending events.

To see the full list of classes and their descriptions, click here.

