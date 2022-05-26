Michigan Marrow Donor Dash 3k, picnic coming to Ann Arbor in July

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Blood and Marrow Transplant Program, in partnership with Wolverines for Life and the national Be The Match campaign, will be holding its Michigan Marrow Donor Dash and picnic on Sunday, July 31.

Bone marrow transplants are critical for blood cancer patients, and U-M’s program performs more than 200 adult transplants annually.

The 3k walk/run and picnic will take place at Olsen Park at 1515 Dhu Varren Rd.

Sign in and registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the 3k will kick off at 9 a.m.

Registration fees are as follows:

Adults: $30

Students: $15

Teens (ages 11-17): $10

Children (10 & under): $5

To register,

All proceeds from the event will benefit Be The Match and U-M’s Bone Marrow Transplant and Cell Therapy program.

The University of Michigan treats numerous blood cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, myelodysplasia, multiple myeloma, neuroblastoma and bone and soft-tissue sarcomas. Michigan Medicine also treats other conditions using bone marrow transplants in cases where the patients have an immunodeficiency or their own bone marrow fails.

To learn more about U-M's Blood and Marrow Transplant program,