Tickets on sale now for Shakespeare in the Arb in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tickets are now on sale for the annual Shakespeare in the Arb performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

The production was on pause the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was about to mark its 20th anniversary in 2020 when the first coronavirus cases cropped up in Michigan.

Shakespeare in the Arb uses natural settings in the picturesque Nichols Arboretum as a moving, living stage. Audience members are guided through the grounds by staff and volunteers and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Performances take place on Thursday-Sunday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. throughout the month of June.

Ticket pricing:

Adults: $25

Matthaei-Nichols members: $20

Children 18 & under: $15

Students: $15

This year, all tickets must be purchased in advance of the performances. Matthaei-Nichols members will receive discounted ticket prices.

Tickets can be ordered online, in-person at the Michigan Union Ticket Office or over the phone at 734-763-8587.

Here are some FAQ’s from the event’s website:

How many tickets can I purchase?

Up to 6 tickets (of any type) total can be purchased at one time.

Can I purchase tickets at the Arb Visitor Center at 1610 Washington Heights?

No, ticket sales are managed exclusively by the Michigan Union Ticket Office online, by phone or in person at the Union.

I purchased tickets for a party of 4, do all members of the party need to check in at Will Call?

No, only the ticket purchaser who holds the receipt (digital or printed) needs to check in at Will Call to claim all 4 ticket lanyards.

I have a party of 4 but one person will be arriving separately, can Will Call hold their ticket?

No, ticket purchaser will be responsible for ensuring all members of their party have their ticket lanyard.

I purchased 4 tickets, but only need 3, can I get a refund? No, no refunds or exchanges will be given.

It might rain on the evening I bought tickets for, can I exchange my tickets for a different night?

No, no refunds or exchanges will be given.

All the dates for this weekend were sold out, is there a wait list in case a ticket holder cancels?

No, there is no wait list, and ticket holders cannot donate their ticket back to Will Call.

Can I bring a chair?

Yes, audience members are welcome to bring a folding camp chair but are encouraged to sit further to the back of the audience. “Ground sitters in the front, chair sitters in the back.”

Can I bring snacks?

Yes, small snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted but please be respectful of the performance, other audience members and do not litter.

Can I bring my dog?

We prefer you leave your pet at home. Service animals are welcome.