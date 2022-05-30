88º

Westside Art Hop returns to downtown Ann Arbor in June

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Credit | Westside Art Hop Instagram

ANN ARBOR – Celebrate Tree Town’s artistic side with the semiannual Westside Art Hop on June 11-12.

The art hop is a cross between a mini art fair and art walk taking place in front yards, garages and porches of Ann Arbor homes.

The free event features several types of art including ceramics, jewelry, paintings, glass and fiber arts.

Glass artist Larry Nisson creates pieces to put in your garden. (Larry Nisson | Westside Art Hop)

This year, event organizers have 35 venues hosting more than 60 artists are planned around the Eberwhite, Selma and Old West Side neighborhoods.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 11 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 12.

Check out the Art Hop map for locations and parking suggestions.

For more information, visit www.westsidearthop.com.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

