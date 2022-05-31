Work on Ann Arbor’s first curbless street begins on Wednesday

Rendering of a new "curbless" State Street in downtown Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Work on the State Street Construction Project will kick off on Wednesday.

The project by the city of Ann Arbor and the Downtown Development Authority will be conducted in two phases across the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons.

The first phase will span from June 1 through Labor Day and will include streetscape work between William and Liberty and utility work.

Street closures will include State Street and William to Liberty. Pedestrian access to the area will be maintained throughout the project.

According to a release by the DDA, State Street between William and Washington will become the city’s first-ever curbless roadway.

“Curbless streets allow for maximum flexibility curbside and improve accessibility,” reads the release.

Construction will be paused in the State Street area during the Ann Arbor Art Fair from July 21-23.

Phase two of the project will commence in spring of 2023 and will continue the curbless design along with street resurfacing on State Street from North University to Washington.

To follow the project’s progress and for updates, visit its Facebook page.

For more information about downtown development projects, visit www.a2dda.org.