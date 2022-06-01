Celebrate Pride Month with these 4 events around Washtenaw County

CARDIFF, WALES - AUGUST 24: A LGBT rainbow flag during Pride Cymru 2019 on August 24, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales. Pride Cymru aims to eliminate discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender and promote LGBT+ equality and diversity within Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Occurring every June, Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and honors LGBTQ+ civil rights.

Across Washtenaw County, community organizations, committees and businesses are planning events in honor of Pride Month.

From picnics and performances to a queer art exhibit, here are four of them.

1. The Gallery at Stone & Spoon

The West Michigan Avenue gallery will debut “QUEER: Celebrating Work by LGBTQIA Artists” on Friday during a reception from 5-8 p.m. with three live performances.

During the reception, 10 percent of all artwork sales will be donated to Ypsi Pride, according to the gallery website.

The exhibition includes pieces from area artists and will run until July 24.

Find more details here.

2. Hamburger Mary’s

Ypsi Pride has been postponed until next year but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate. On Saturday, June 4, Ypsi residents can kick off Pride Month with hours of fun starting at Hamburger Mary’s.

Ad

The Cross Street eatery will host drag shows, karaoke, belly dancers, DJ Edward Alan and kid’s activities until 10 p.m. Shows after 10 p.m. are recommended for those 18 years old and above.

Mary’s has more here.

3. Milan Comes OUT for a Picnic

Gather at Wilson Park, 147 Wabash St., for an inclusive and family-friendly event with treats, activities, music and community outreach on Thursday, June 9.

The event will run from 4-7 p.m. and is organized by ARC Milan.

Learn more here.

4. Pride Picnic

On Sunday, June 26, stop by Tefft Par, at 1866 Woodland Dr. E, for Pride Picnic.

Hosted by the City of Saline DEI Committee, the event will run from noon to 2 p.m. Water will be provided but participants will need to bring their own lunches.

Ad

The committee is also hosting a Pride flag ceremony this Sunday and a presentation discussing ongoing issues within the LGBTQ+ community on June 23.

Check out the event page here.