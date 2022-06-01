83º

Dexter-Ann Arbor Run returns on Sunday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The annual race will now take place on Sept. 7. (Dexter-Ann Arbor Run)

ANN ARBOR – The annual Dexter-Ann Arbor Run will take place on Sunday.

Presented by the Ann Arbor Track Club, the event is celebrating 48 years. Thousands of runners participate each year to enjoy the scenic Huron River Drive route from Dexter to Ann Arbor at varying distances, including a half marathon, a 10k and a 5k.

The half marathon will begin in downtown Dexter, will trail east along a 13.1 mile course on the Huron River Drive and will finish in Ann Arbor’s historic downtown.

The 10k is an out-and-back 6.2 mile course with a start and finish line in downtown Ann Arbor. The course features a stretch on the river drive in both directions.

The Athletico 5k is meant for runners and walkers alike. The point-to-point 3.1 mile run/walk also features scenic views of downtown Ann Arbor and the Huron River and is designed for the whole family.

The half marathon and 5k will kick off at 8:30 a.m., and the 10k will have a 7:15 a.m. start.

To register for the run, click here.

For more information about the event, visit its website.

