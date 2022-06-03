Amos Lee coming to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater in August

ANN ARBOR – Singer-songwriter Amos Lee will perform at Michigan Theater with special guest Danielle Ponder on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show, presented by The Ark and ann arbor’s 107one, are currently on sale and range from $35-$69.50.

The Philadelphia-born artist said his eighth album, Dreamland, is an exploration of his struggles with anxiety, alienation and depression.

“For most of my life I’ve walked into rooms thinking, ‘I don’t belong here,’” Lee said in a statement. “I’ve come to the realization that I’m too comfortable as an isolated person, and I want to reach out more. This record came from questioning my connections to other people, to myself, to my past and to the future.”

Lee closely collaborated with L.A.-based producer Christian “Leggy” Langdon on the record.

“So much of what I do is solitary work, and it felt good to find someone I could connect with—sort of like, ‘I’m a lonely kid, and I wanna play,’” Lee said in a statement.

His new hit song “Worry No More” is about tackling anxiety.

“I’ve had a lot of episodes with anxiety in my life and now I feel much more equipped to handle them, partly because my family and friends have always been so supportive of me,” Lee said in a statement. “Music has also been so healing for me, and helped me to find a place in my mind that isn’t purely controlled by fear.”

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, click here.