Photos: Crowds converge downtown for Taste of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Hundreds of hungry eaters filled the streets of downtown Tree Town for the annual Taste of Ann Arbor on Saturday, June 5.
After two years of alternative events, the food festival once again took over Main, Liberty and Washington streets.
More than 20 Ann Arbor area eateries sold food from booths lining the streets against the backdrop of Main Street. Area organizations, including Ann Arbor District Library and ambassador from the A2Zero campaign, offered swag bags, activities and information.
Musicians, like Kate Peterson, Abigail Stauffer and Brennan Andes & Friends, played to delighted crowds waiting for food and sitting on curbs eating.
Check out the crowds below:
Want more? Here’s some of what our A4 team got to try.