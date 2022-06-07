Here are the artists performing at Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Art Fair is around the corner and in addition to browsing all the artwork, attendees will be able to stroll and enjoy free live music performances.

The Stage on Main, presented by The Ark and DTE, will return to the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair with its “Summer Sounds” series.

Shows will take place every evening July 21-23 at the corner of Main and William.

Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, July 21

Dani Darling , 5-6 p.m.

The Quebe Sisters , 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Kyshona, 8-9 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Brooke Annibale , 5:30-7 p.m.

Joe Reilly & The Community Gardeners, 7:30-9 p.m

Saturday, July 23

The Whiskey Charmers , 5-6 p.m.

Jared Deck Band, 6:30-8 p.m.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair draws nearly half a million attendees to the downtown area spanning 30 blocks at the end of July. The event is the largest juried art fair in the United States.

Hours for the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair:

Thursday, July 21: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday, July 22: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.