58º

All About Ann Arbor

Pull Over Prevention clinic returns to Ypsilanti on Saturday

Free COVID vaccines, car repairs, food and pet supplies at reoccurring event

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, Michigan, Vehicle Repairs, Automobiles, Free Car Repairs, Car Repairs, Community Assistance, Community Resources, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccines, Vaccinations, Washtenaw County Health Department
A car with a flat tire. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Southeast MI Pull Over Prevention is returning to Ypsilanti’s Masjid Ibrahim, at 315 S. Ford Blvd, this Saturday with another combined pull over prevention and COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Community members can receive free repairs to lights, tires, and car fluids along with pet supplies, PPE and snacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The volunteer group hosts reoccurring clinics to help area residents avoid traffic stops with police and receive aid from local organizations.

Washtenaw County Health Department will be giving free COVID-19 vaccines to registrants ages five and older between 10 am.m and noon. Those interested in registering for a vaccine appointment can call 734-787-6477 or 734-492-5747 for Spanish speakers.

Participating organizations include Pet Pals Mutual Aid, FedUp Ministries, Peace House Ypsi and Home of New Vision.

Those wanting to volunteer can sign up here or donate to the reoccurring clinics here.

Learn more about Pull Over Prevent clinics through Facebook.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email