Pull Over Prevention clinic returns to Ypsilanti on Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Southeast MI Pull Over Prevention is returning to Ypsilanti’s Masjid Ibrahim, at 315 S. Ford Blvd, this Saturday with another combined pull over prevention and COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Community members can receive free repairs to lights, tires, and car fluids along with pet supplies, PPE and snacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The volunteer group hosts reoccurring clinics to help area residents avoid traffic stops with police and receive aid from local organizations.

Washtenaw County Health Department will be giving free COVID-19 vaccines to registrants ages five and older between 10 am.m and noon. Those interested in registering for a vaccine appointment can call 734-787-6477 or 734-492-5747 for Spanish speakers.

Participating organizations include Pet Pals Mutual Aid, FedUp Ministries, Peace House Ypsi and Home of New Vision.

Those wanting to volunteer can sign up here or donate to the reoccurring clinics here.

Learn more about Pull Over Prevent clinics through Facebook.