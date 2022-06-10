See David Zinn in action this weekend at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR – It doesn’t happen often, but you will be able to see world famous chalk artist and master doodler David Zinn in action on Sunday during Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Sidewalk Chalk Day.

The event will take place at Top of the Park at the University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall, and according to the event’s website, will be taking place “all day.”

Zinn, who has more than 700,000 followers on both is Instagram and Facebook pages, is famous for his whimsical chalk drawings which he leaves anonymously around town, incorporating imperfections and inanimate objects like cracks in the sidewalk, fire hydrants, stones and brick walls to bring his 3D drawings to life.

Having the chance to see him work live and in person is a rare opportunity since he prefers to leave his characters for residents to discover without a trace.

Zinn will also be leaving surprise drawings for festival attendees to discover during the three-week event.

The rain date for the event is June 14.

Beyond Summer Fest, Sidewalk Chalk Day will be taking place throughout the city of Ann Arbor. Residents are encouraged to use the hashtag #a2chalkday when posting photos of their work on social media for a chance to win prizes from the Ann Arbor District Library.

Not sure where to start with your creation? Take some advice from Zinn, who in 2018 told us:

“It takes a little bit of effort, but at the same time, you always have to remind yourself that because something has to happen, anything can fit into that category. As long as something happens, you’re okay. Nothing is the only thing that can mess you up.”