Regina Spektor to perform at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater in October

ANN ARBOR – Award-winning singer-songwriter Regina Spektor is coming to Tree Town.

On October 11, the Indie-pop musician will play a concert at the Michigan Theater on Liberty Street.

Spektor self-released her first three records in New York before signing with Sire Records in 2004. Since then she has released four more with her next album, “Home, before and after,” planned for release on June 24.

She has won three New York Music Awards and a Studio8 Media International Music Award, and has been nominated for several MVPA Awards and a Grammy Award.

Tickets to the Ann Arbor show range in price starting at $35. Pre-sale tickets were available for Michigan Theater members on June 9 and are now available to the general public.

Find tickets via LiveNation here.

Currently, proof of complete COVID vaccination or a negative result from a COVID test taken within 72 hours of an event are required for patrons at Michigan Theater. Face coverings are also required.

Check out Spektor’s latest single below: