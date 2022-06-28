Here’s who will be performing on Ann Arbor Art Fair’s Fountain Stage

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair returns July 21-23 and aside from 1,000 artist booths to browse, local retail and dining, there will be plenty of live music to see.

The Fountain Stage will be located on Ingalls Mall between E. Washington St. and North University in the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original’s area.

Fairgoers can stop by and enjoy daylong performances while strolling the event.

Here’s the Fountain Stage lineup:

Thursday, July 21

11 a.m. – Alison Albrecht

12 p.m. – Delta 88

1 p.m. – Kathy Wieland

2 p.m. – Brian Lillie and Merrill Hodenfield

3 p.m. – Timothy Monger

4 p.m. – Indie Rock Royalty

5 p.m. – Detroit Opera: Summer Serenade

6 p.m. – Eric Kelly

Friday, July 22

11 a.m. – Karl Sikkenga of Archipelago

12 p.m. – Joanna Sterling

1 p.m. – John D. Lamb

2 p.m. – Lily MacPhee

3 p.m. – Adam Labeaux

4 p.m. – Shannon Lee & The Silver Linings

5 p.m. – Lvrboy.

6 p.m. – Rochelle Clark

7 p.m. – Kiyoshi Shelton

Saturday, July 23

11 a.m. – TBA

12 p.m. – Kaj Althaus

1 p.m. – Warehouse Cloggers

2 p.m. – Annie & Rod Capps

3 p.m. – Laura Russeau & The Bootstrap Paradox

4 p.m. – Michelle Held

5 p.m. – Ceolsige

6 p.m. – Billy King

