Ann Arbor releases fireworks safety guide ahead of Independence Day

ANN ARBOR – Do you plan on celebrating July 4 with fireworks?

The City of Ann Arbor has released a guide on how to safely discharge fireworks, and where and when they can be lit in the city.

Fireworks may be lit only from June 29-July 4 until 11:45 p.m. each day.

Unless granted prior permission, fireworks are always prohibited at schools, city parks, and all private and public property that isn’t your own.

City officials remind residents of the following fireworks safety tips:

Keep a water source ready to spray embers from fireworks. Drench the entire area where you’ve been using fireworks when done.

Toss sparklers into a bucket of water when finished using.

Don’t try to reignite fireworks that won’t go off.

Don’t launch fireworks into forests or fields. Dry grass or leaves could ignite.

Keep fireworks away from your face and eyes.

Officials advise letting your neighbors know you plan on discharging fireworks in advance and being mindful of military veterans or others who may have noise sensitivity.

To read the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act 256, click here.