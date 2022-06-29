75º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor releases fireworks safety guide ahead of Independence Day

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Independence Day, Fireworks, City of Ann Arbor, Safety, Fire Safety, Washtenaw County, Schools, Parks, Ann Arbor Parks
A person lights a sparkler. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Do you plan on celebrating July 4 with fireworks?

The City of Ann Arbor has released a guide on how to safely discharge fireworks, and where and when they can be lit in the city.

Fireworks may be lit only from June 29-July 4 until 11:45 p.m. each day.

Unless granted prior permission, fireworks are always prohibited at schools, city parks, and all private and public property that isn’t your own.

City officials remind residents of the following fireworks safety tips:

  • Keep a water source ready to spray embers from fireworks. Drench the entire area where you’ve been using fireworks when done.
  • Toss sparklers into a bucket of water when finished using.
  • Don’t try to reignite fireworks that won’t go off.
  • Don’t launch fireworks into forests or fields. Dry grass or leaves could ignite.
  • Keep fireworks away from your face and eyes.

Officials advise letting your neighbors know you plan on discharging fireworks in advance and being mindful of military veterans or others who may have noise sensitivity.

To read the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act 256, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email