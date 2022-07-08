7-0: Washtenaw Community College trustees unanimously extend president’s contract

ANN ARBOR – Dr. Rose B. Bellanca will continue to lead Washtenaw Community College (WCC) for the next three years.

In late June, all seven members of the WCC Board of Trustees voted to extend Bellanca’s contract as President and CEO through 2025.

Under her guidance in recent years, the school has increased its focus and offerings in science, technology, engineering, art and math-related education, according to a release. This includes an expanded automotive cybersecurity lab, integration of electric vehicles into curriculum and the passage of two millage ballot proposals which led to a $13.5 million renovation of the Morris Lawrence building.

“I’d like to thank the Board of Trustees for its support. It is my privilege to serve our students and this community, equipping students for bright futures and developing the talent pipeline in support of the Washtenaw County workforce,” Bellanca said in a release.

She joined WCC in 2011 and is currently in her eleventh year as President and CEO.

With an operational budget of more than $100 million, WCC serves more than 100,000 students every year and has almost 1,300 employees. It hosts 62 academic transfer programs and has recently added partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, WCC officials said.

The annual average tuition cost for a full-time WCC student is $2,280, with in-district students typically paying only $95 per credit hour.

Learn more about Bellanca and her impact on the college here.