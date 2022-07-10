Nonprofit, volunteers to paint second Black Lives Matter mural in Ann Arbor on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – Starting at 7 a.m., volunteers and Survivors Speak members will paint a Black Lives Matter mural at Wheeler Park on Saturday.

The mural is the second to be painted by the Washtenaw County organization in Ann Arbor this summer. The first was created on Saturday, July 9, in Gallup Park by 30 people, organizers said on Facebook.

Survivors Speak has previously hosted Black Lives Matter mural painting events in downtown Ypsilanti and Riverside Park.

Those interested in joining the mural effort can register here. Registered volunteers will be provided lunch, according to the registration page.

Questions can be directed to Survivors Speak Program Director Jazmyn Bradford at admin1@survivorsspeak.info.

Ad

Wheeler Park is at 200 Depot St.