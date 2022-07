Visitors near the intersection of State Street and East Liberty Street during the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor Art Fair is known for its massive crowds, but it’s also known for its unpredictable weather.

In fact, the annual event has a history of wacky weather. In 2019, a thunderstorm caused damage to artwork, and live outdoor performances were canceled in 2021 due to inclement weather.

Sometimes Art Fair week is either blazing hot and sometimes it’s monsoon-like.

We want to know your weather predictions. Will it rain or shine at this year’s Art Fair?