Outdoor shows canceled Friday at Ann Arbor Art Fair due to rain

ANN ARBOR – If you were hoping to see some live music at the Ann Arbor Art Fair today then you’re out of luck.

The Ark just announced its decision to cancel its two live performances Friday afternoon at the Ann Arbor Art Fair due to inclement weather.

Local group the RFD Boys were set to take the State Street Stage at 3 p.m. while Jill Jack was set to take the Main Street Stage at 6 p.m.

We must have displeased the rain gods. Today's music at the Ark Art Fair stages has been cancelled. Join us tomorrow—the weather is looking much better! pic.twitter.com/Cv54w5iYPu — The Ark (@annarborark) July 16, 2021

There’s still a chance to see Jack perform on the State Street Stage on Saturday at 2 p.m. Ann Arbor artist Nadim Azzam will be performing on the Main Street Stage on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The RFD Boys and London Beck performed on the first day of the fair, which was partly cloudy and in the mid-80s.

