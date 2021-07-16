Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Outdoor shows canceled Friday at Ann Arbor Art Fair due to rain

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Visitors stroll through the rain at the 59th Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 20, 2018. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)
ANN ARBOR – If you were hoping to see some live music at the Ann Arbor Art Fair today then you’re out of luck.

The Ark just announced its decision to cancel its two live performances Friday afternoon at the Ann Arbor Art Fair due to inclement weather.

Local group the RFD Boys were set to take the State Street Stage at 3 p.m. while Jill Jack was set to take the Main Street Stage at 6 p.m.

There’s still a chance to see Jack perform on the State Street Stage on Saturday at 2 p.m. Ann Arbor artist Nadim Azzam will be performing on the Main Street Stage on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The RFD Boys and London Beck performed on the first day of the fair, which was partly cloudy and in the mid-80s.

